‘Looked Like A Horror Movie’: Drag Star Developed ‘Black Welts’ On Genitals Through ‘Tucking’ Recommended To Kids

A performer on the show RuPaul’s Drag Race says he developed welts that made him think he had an STD after tucking his genitals in a practice that some children’s hospitals have recommended to kids.

“I did so many naked looks on the runway,” Monet X Change said on the “Sibling Rivalry” podcast. “My penis was taped so long every day, I started to get black welts. I fully thought that I had an STD the whole time I was filming season 9. This is right around the time that Eureka…. gets eliminated for an injury. I’m like, bitch, I’m not telling them that my dick is falling off, bitch, I am keeping this to myself.”

The 39-year-old, whose stage name is “Trinity Tuck,” says he had the reaction because he is allergic to duct tape. (RELATED: Kansas Judge Says So Many Trans People Rush To Change Their Gender On Licenses It Created A ‘Public Safety Concern’)

“I went to the doctor as soon as we got done filming, because it was that way the whole time, and I had to tape over that. It was bad. It looked like a horror movie down there, girl,” Change said. “I went to a doctor as soon as I got back to Florida and they were like, no, you don’t have an STD, but you’re allergic to duct tape.”

Guidance from Boston Children’s Hospital outlines how transgender teenagers as young as 13 can implement “safer tucking” to make their penis look like a vagina, as well as how girls can “bind” their chests to look more like men. The hospital’s program describes itself as “a welcoming, non-judgmental, confidential program designed specifically to meet the health & wellness needs of LGBTQ young adults aged 13-24.”

EXCLUSIVE: Doernbecher Childrens Hospital offers consultations on transgender treatments to children younger than 10, the @DailyCaller has learned. A handout from the hospital also claims that “Puberty blockers do not cause permanent changes to the body.”https://t.co/yhpY5WEiIb — Sarah Weaver (@SarahHopeWeaver) April 28, 2023

“Wrap medical tape around the shaft and pull it down toward the back. Use more tape to secure. Medical tape removes less painfully, but does not stick when wet. Taping could make it painful to sit,” the hospital writes in one tucking method they outline.