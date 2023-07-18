Brian Kemp Stokes 2026 Senate Bid Rumors: REPORT

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is meeting with Republicans in Washington, D.C., this week, spurring rumors of a potential 2026 Senate bid, Politico reported Tuesday.

Kemp, who is term limited, met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky on Capitol Hill Tuesday, and will meet with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chairman Sen. Steve Daines of Montana on Wednesday, two people familiar with the plans told Politico. The governor’s D.C. trip opens the door for a possible 2026 run after his second term ends, and when Georgia Democratic Sen. John Ossoff is up for reelection.

“I’m focused on ‘24: winning Georgia in ‘24 and the White House,” Kemp told Politico. (RELATED: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Defeats Dem Challenger Stacy Abrams In Georgia)

Over the last few senatorial cycles, Republicans have lost crucial seats in Georgia, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeating Republican Herschel Walker in the 2022 midterms, Ossoff defeating incumbent GOP Sen. David Purdue in the 2020 general and Warnock taking incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat in a 2020 special election.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is focusing on recruiting more moderate Republican candidates with elected experience in 2024, citing concerns over the past few cycles where candidates aligned with former President Donald Trump have lost.

Kemp beat Democrat Stacey Abrams for governor in both 2018 and 2022, most recently by roughly 8 points, according to Ballotpedia. Prior to his time as governor, Kemp served as the secretary of state from 2010 to 2018 after his time in the state Senate.

The governor’s name has been frequently floated as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, but Kemp has since shut down a White House bid, according to CNN.

Ossoff ran for Congress in 2017 for a special election and lost to former GOP Rep. Karen Handel by almost 4 points, according to Ballotpedia. In 2020, Ossoff narrowly defeated Purdue 50.6% to 49.4%.

Kemp did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

