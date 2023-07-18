Trump Vows To Encourage Early Voting For 2024 Election

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would encourage his supporters to participate in early voting and “legal” ballot harvesting in 2024.

The Republican National Committee unveiled plans to enhance their ability to gather both early votes and absentee ballots following the loss of the 2020 presidential election and the disappointing 2022 midterms. Republicans gained ten seats in the House during the 2022 midterm elections and lost one Senate seat, underperforming expectations of a nation-wide “red wave.” (RELATED: ‘I Hope It’s Not Malice’: Kari Lake Promises A ‘Come To Jesus’ For Arizona Elections After Voting Machine Malfunctions)

WATCH:



“Republicans have been reluctant and resistant towards early voting, mail-in voting,” Fox News host Sean Hannity said. “They have also been resistant towards legal ballot harvesting, which Democrats have mastered, which is why they can hide in their basement and run hundreds of millions of dollars in ads and never answer a press question, shake a hand or kiss a baby or do a town hall. Do you encourage and embrace early voting, voting by mail and legal ballot harvesting?”

“I do,” Trump responded. “They also create phony ballots and that’s a real problem. That’s my opinion.”

Trump further reiterated that he would tell supporters to take advantage of early voting, but also noted that vote-by-mail ballots “get lost.”

One Trump-endorsed candidate, Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake of Arizona, narrowly lost the race after over 20% of the tabulation machines in Maricopa County malfunctioned on election day during the midterms, prompting an apology from local officials. Lake lost a legal battle following the election over alleged irregularities.

