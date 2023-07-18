‘You Can Clap’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Can’t Contain Excitement Over Possible Trump Indictment

“The View” co-hosts apparently could hardly contain their excitement Tuesday after former President Donald Trump announced he received a target letter from special prosecutor Jack Smith indicating he would likely be indicted in coming days.

Trump said on Truth Social that he received a letter from Smith stating the president is a “TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury Investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

“So, there is breaking news. We just learned that you-know-who has received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith notifying him that he’s a target in the DOJ’s grand jury probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg announced, appearing to hold back laughter. “Lawmakers are reacting. Let’s see the clip.”

A montage of reactions to the news then played before the audience began to clap.

“I mean, you can clap, yeah, sure,” Goldberg said. “It’s almost like a weekly TV show.”

“Yeah, indictment du jour,” co-host Joy Behar chimed in.

“Indicted du jour. We don’t have all the specifics yet, but what is your thought?” Goldberg asked Behar.

“Well, one of the things is he’s not going to show up at the grand jury, because he’s incapable of not lying. He can’t not lie. So they never put him on the stand,” Behar argued. “You know, we’ve seen a lot of ‘Law & Orders’ where they say, ‘I would never put my client on the stand because he’s gonna perjure himself.’ Well that’s why he — so, that’s one thing.”

“The other thing about this that struck me was funny, he wrote in his post — on his TRUTH Social thing — ‘On Sunday night, while I was with my family, deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter — again, it was Sunday night! — stating that I am a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation.’ He was so upset that it was Sunday night while he’s home reading his upside-down Bible. They’re busy bothering him on a Sunday night. How dare they? He’s so religious. He’s so — oh, it’s pathetic.”

“You know, what I will say, we don’t know what the charges are going to be,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “We know that the last indictment led to 37 counts and that was just a documents case, which is a really easy case to prove. But the worst thing for a defendant or a prospective defendant is to get that target letter. You either want to cooperate, or you want to be, turn — you know, state’s evidence and testify in front of the grand jury, or you’re the target. And so, at this point, because he’s the target, the likelihood of indictment is about 100%. And I just — yeah, I have a little clapping over here. And I only know this because I’ve sent these target letters.”

Individuals who receive a target letter may face imminent indictment, ABC News reported. No other details were immediately available.

Trump was recently indicted on 37 charges regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump was also indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in relation to his former attorney Michael Cohen, who allegedly paid $130,000 in hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels.