22-Year-Old YouTuber Annabelle Ham’s Sudden Cause Of Death Revealed

The 22-year-old YouTube star and content creator Annabelle Ham died Saturday from an “epileptic event,” her family revealed Tuesday.

Ham’s family shared the devastating news via her Instagram account. “This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven,” they wrote in the caption of a family photograph.

Ham had apparently struggled with epilepsy for quite some time, and had wanted to raise awareness surrounding the condition. Her family said they will now pursue the cause in her honor. “Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved,” the caption continued.

Epilepsy, a neurological disorder, is “characterized by repeated seizures,” according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. (RELATED: Champion Waterskier ‘Died Suddenly’ At Age 18, Team Says)

“Honestly — [Annabelle] was just all that’s good in this world. She was the life of the party, a spark-plug, she loved everyone she met and everyone loved her too,” her sister, Alexandria, told the New York Post. “She was always so happy and looked for ways to make every day, situation, or outing better. There really aren’t adequate words for how good she was.”