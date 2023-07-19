MTG Censored For Showing Hunter Biden Porn Pics During Whistleblower Hearing

Fox News censored Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday after she showed pornographic pictures of Hunter Biden during the whistleblower hearing.

Whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler testified before the House Oversight Committee that the DOJ pressured prosecutors not to charge Hunter Biden with felony tax charges.

The Georgia congresswoman opened her commentary by warning viewers that “parental discretion is advised.”

Greene then questioned Ziegler, who testified that Hunter Biden was “paying prostitutes related to a potential prostitution ring.” The congresswoman focused on the illegal transportation of individuals across state lines, arguing that Hunter paid for a “victim’s flight from L.A. to Dulles [airport]” which she argued was a violation of the Mann Act.

Greene then turned her attention to one “victim” who was allegedly paid through the law firm where she worked as a paralegal for her alleged prostitution services, though Hunter wrote the payments off as business tax exemptions. (RELATED: HERO: Dude In Ashli Babbitt Shirt Is Visibly Disgusted As IRS Whistleblower Alleges Biden Family Crimes)

“So when Hunter Biden paid for this woman to do this with him, to travel across state lines from California to Washington, D.C., on June 15, this is a violation of the Mann Act, this was prostitution. Let me continue. Did Hunter Biden also use his company Owasco PC to pay prostitutes?” Greene asked, prompting Ziegler to consult with his attorney.

The Georgia Republican displayed images with black censor boxes appearing to show a woman holding Hunter’s genitals while another image appears to show Hunter engaging in sexual activity with the woman.

Greene held the images up once again, noting that “this is not really what most paralegals do for law firms.”

The second-term congresswoman then held up another series of images showing Hunter engaging in more sexual acts with an unidentified woman. The caption of the images on the posterboard read, “Hunter recorded multiple sex tapes with a prostitute he had paid for out of his law firm’s bank account.”

Fox News, which was covering the hearing, blurred out the images after a few seconds.