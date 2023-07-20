‘Sinister Forces’: 2024 GOP Candidates Slam Biden, Dems For Straining US Relationship With Israel

GOP presidential candidates are blasting President Biden and Democrats for weakening the U.S. – Israel relationship and allowing antisemitism to run rampant in Congress, they told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Several Democratic elected officials boycotted a speech to Congress given by Israeli President Isaac Herzog just days after a representative called the Jewish state “racist.”

Many 2024 Republican presidential candidates came out in support of Israel this week, accusing President Joe Biden and House Democrats of straining the U.S.’ relationship with the ally, they told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

During a visit from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, House Republicans proposed a resolution supporting the Jewish State and condemning antisemitism after multiple anti-Israel comments were made by Democratic elected officials. In response, the 2024 GOP primary field condemned the Biden administration for fraying the ties between two traditionally close allies in statements to the DCNF.

“There are sinister forces among the Radical Left in Congress,” South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott told the DCNF. “They are giving aid and comfort to anti-Semitism and politicizing our relationship with our ally Israel. It’s a dangerous, reckless signal for members of Congress to send. The rest of us should send a clear message that we stand WITH Israel and AGAINST those who are sowing strife with our allies.”

Prior to Herzog’s visit, Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington called Israel a “racist” state after protesters showed up calling for an end to Israel’s alleged human rights abuses against Palestine. House Republicans and Democrats condemned the remarks and Jayapal released a statement Monday apologizing for her comments, but received support from ‘Squad’ members such as Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota who accused those criticizing Jayapal of oppressing “black and brown women.” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s spokesman Lance Trover told the DCNF that President Joe Biden was to blame for the “growing anti-Israel hate” inside his own party.

“The antisemitism manifested as anti-Zionism [was] on display from Pramila Jayapal this week,” Trover told the DCNF. “This is what happens when the president of the United States treats Israel like an enemy while treating Iran like a friend.”

Burgum’s spokesperson told the DCNF that if elected president on day one the governor would call Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was snubbed for an invite to the White House for months after Biden called Israel’s government the “most extreme” he has ever seen.

The two countries’ relationship has been strained due to regular criticism from the White House and State Department over Israel’s plans for judicial reform and settlements in the West Bank. Yair Lapid, former Israeli prime minister and leader of the Yesh Atid opposition party, said Tuesday that the U.S. was no longer Israel’s closest ally.

Conservative radio personality Larry Elder expressed his concern about this “breakdown” between the U.S. and Israel.

“[Democrats] have been far too permissive of antisemitism in their ranks,” Elder told the DCNF. “Take for example Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s recent comments declaring that ‘Israel is a racist state.’ And many have been supportive of the BDS movement, which even Chuck Schumer called antisemitic. We need to go back to the Trump era policies that fostered a strong relationship with Israel.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez echoed the other candidates’ sentiment, and condemned Biden and the Democrats.

“The Progressive Democrat party’s position on Israel is as dangerous as it is wrong,” Suarez told the DCNF. “Yet another example of Joe Biden’s complete failure at foreign policy.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made speeches at the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit on Monday, which their respective campaigns pointed the DCNF toward upon request for comment.

Pence touted his record on Israel during his time as vice president, during which the Trump administration established the Abraham Accords and moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The former vice president slammed the Biden administration for abandoning “our unambiguous and unqualified support for Israel,” and took aim at the comments made by Omar, Jayapal and Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Talib, who called Israel an “apartheid” state.

“It’s truly shameful to see so many left-wing Democrats spending time spewing venom and vitriol at our most cherished ally,” Pence said in his speech. “Let me be clear on this — the words by these congresswomen are a disgrace and they are beneath the dignity of the relationship between [America] and Israel.”

The former vice president promised to “ensure that America stands with Israel.” (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Defends Dem Rep Who Called Israel ‘Racist’: ‘Policing The Language Of Black And Brown Women’)

Pence’s comments stand in stark contrast with the attitude from members of the ‘Squad,’ who boycotted Herzog’s speech to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

Haley touched on her relationship with Israel when she was the U.N. Ambassador, and argued she will strengthen ties between the two nations if elected president in 2024. She also ripped Biden for waiting “far too long” to invite Netanyahu to the U.S., and called for the censure of the “Squad.”

“When I say this president has been a disappointment, it’s the understatement of the decade,” Haley said in her speech. “From day one, Joe Biden has weakened America and failed to stand by Israel. America is in global retreat. Israel is in greater danger. It doesn’t have to be like this. And we can’t afford four more years of weakness – or even a year and a half.”

Why does Israel get under your skin? Because it’s democratic, pro-American, or Jewish? You don’t get worked up about massive human rights violations in China, Iran, Cuba, & Venezuela. You all would fit in great with the anti-Semites at the United Nations. https://t.co/arE9BTwWtb — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 20, 2023

On the first day of her administration, Haley pledged to withdraw the U.S. from any anti-Israel organizations and call the ally to “make clear that we stand together.” She also promised to build on the Abraham Accords if president.

DeSantis, who recently traveled to Israel for its 75th anniversary, argued that repairing the U.S.’ relationship with Israel is “dire,” and blamed Biden for alienating the ally.

“What this Biden administration has done, I think, has been disgraceful,” DeSantis said in his speech. “The way they treat a strong ally, like Prime Minister Netanyahu, has been disgraceful. What they’re trying to do to shoehorn Israel into bad policies has been disgraceful. You have different things that go on in Israel, like with this judicial reform. Biden needs to butt out of that and let Israel govern itself.”

The governor pledged to welcome Netanyahu to the U.S., and expand the Abraham Accords to make peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia, while ensuring no more taxpayer funds go to anti-Israel groups.

During their time as governors, Burgum, Pence, Haley and DeSantis all signed legislation opposing the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, a campaign to pressure companies and institutions to boycott the state of Israel over alleged human rights abuses against Palestinians.

The campaigns for Trump, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

The White House, Omar, Jayapal and Talib also did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

