‘A Slap In The Face’: Democrats Argue Alabama GOP’s New Congressional Map Violates Court Order

Alabama Democrats have argued that the new congressional map approved by the Republican-dominated House will not satisfy a federal court’s order mandating the creation of a second majority, or near-majority, black district, The Washington Post reported.

The map, approved 74-27 by the Alabama House Wednesday, would elevate the number of black voters in the 2nd district from 30 percent to 42 percent, which Democrats say falls short of the required majority or near-majority standard, according to the Post. The Supreme Court struck down Alabama’s previous map as a violation of the Voting Rights Act in June, leading a three-judge panel to set a July 21 deadline for the completion of a new map.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey scheduled a special session to address redistricting to begin July 17, giving the legislature just four days to redraw the maps. (RELATED: Liberals Praising ‘False’ Elector Indictment Previously Called For Electoral College To Vote Against Trump In 2016)

BREAKING: Alabama Senate passes its own congressional map, which does not contain a second majority-Black district. Both chambers of the Alabama Legislature have passed different maps; lawmakers must agree on and enact a map by Friday or the court takes over drawing a new map. https://t.co/1yHc7CNsUC pic.twitter.com/6FD7m96HoB — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) July 19, 2023



“This is really a slap in the face not only to Black Alabamians but to the Supreme Court,” Democratic Alabama state Rep. Barbara Drummond said during the Wednesday floor debate, according to the Post. A different map approved by Alabama’s Senate only includes a 38% black majority, the outlet reported.

The map’s sponsor, Republican state Rep. Chris Pringle, said he believes the map complies with the Voting Rights Act “in my heart of hearts,” arguing the newly created district could be won by either party, the Post reported.

“We’ve drawn a district that provides an opportunity for the minorities to elect a candidate of their choosing,” Pringle said, according to The Associated Press. “The court said we had to provide an opportunity and that’s what that district does.”

A court-appointed special master will likely take over to create a map if the court finds the legislature’s approved map does not meet its requirements, according to the Post. The House and Senate still need to compromise and agree on a single map by Friday to comply with the court’s deadline, which may mean neither map will become the final version approved, according to the Alabama Political Reporter.

Alabama’s primary is scheduled for March 5, 2024.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.