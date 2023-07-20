Burger King Employee Charged After Allegedly Serving Up Fries Fresh From The Dumpster

Police arrested a Burger King assistant manager in South Carolina for allegedly serving french fries which came straight out of a dumpster.

Authorities charged Jaime Christine Major, 39, for malicious tampering with human food, according to Fox 5. Under South Carolina law, the incident may result in a felony, which could see Major facing up to 20 years in prison, the outlet reported.

Burger King assistant manager arrested for serving customers fries from trash can https://t.co/k9TTnwqRwz pic.twitter.com/5OyhrHKGqG — New York Post (@nypost) July 20, 2023

Police were called to the location due to a disturbance two days before the french fry incident and found a pair of women allegedly screaming and threatening the staff. Police arrested one of them for disorderly conduct. (RELATED: Fast-Food Franchise Must Pay Nearly $8 Million To Customer Who Had Bad Experience)

Customers called the police again July 11 over complaints about the garbage-marinated french fries, per Fox 5. Police said Major took french fries from the trash and put freshly made ones on top to make it look inconspicuous, according to Fox Carolina.

“These allegations do not align to the brand’s commitment to quality food and service and creating an exceptional Guest experience. The Franchisee of this restaurant is cooperating with local authorities and will take appropriate action based on the findings,” a Burger King spokesperson told Fox Business.

Authorities booked Major at the Union County Detention Center on July 17, per Fox Business. Judges gave her a bond of $20,000, and she has since been removed from that detention center, according to the outlet.