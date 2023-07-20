EXCLUSIVE: Chip Roy Introduces Bill To Fix ‘Broken’ American Healthcare System

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy introduced a bill, exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller, to amend the “broken” American healthcare system.

The bill, titled the “Personalized Healthcare Act of 2023,” aims to amend the current healthcare system to take authority away from “middlemen” and “bureaucrats” and allow individuals more freedom to make their own healthcare choices. The legislation intends to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and protects any “eligible individual” who is covered under an individual health plan, insurance healthcare coverage or a government plan. The amendment would replace “a high deductible health plan” with “a health plan, insurance, or ministry,” the bill reads.

“The American healthcare system is broken, and the American people are taking it on the chin — all while big ‘healthcare’ companies get rich off this crony capitalist racket,” Roy said in an exclusive statement. “The Personalized Care Act would help end run this broken system by circumventing middlemen and bureaucrats and giving patients the direct power to make their own healthcare and coverage decisions, ultimately driving up competition to drive down prices.”

“The quasi-government-controlled healthcare cartel we have isn’t working; it’s time for Healthcare Freedom.”

Roy said the current system is “total garbage” because it allows few corporations to rake in profits at the expense of the many. (RELATED: Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Chip Roy To Introduce Legislation To Eliminate Fauci’s NIAID)

“But I would argue, we should have a straight up debate about single-payer healthcare or actually have market-oriented healthcare, because the bastardized version we have in between is total garbage. Because it’s enriching a handful of elites, through government contracts, these massive insurance contracts, to manage our healthcare. And frankly, they’re managing it crappily,” Roy said.

“So I would rather free up and give more room for our primary care and doctors to thrive. You might want to go more single-payer, but I can tell you the system we got, in my opinion is garbage because it’s enriching the few at the expense of the many,” he continued.

The bill is co-sponsored by Republican Reps. Dan Bishop of North Carolina , Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar of Arizona, Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania, Ralph Norman of North Carolina, Victoria Spartz of Indiana, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Dan Rouzer of North Carolina, Harriet Hageman of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia, Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, and Roger Williams and Brian Babin of Texas.