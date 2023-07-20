REPORT: Feces Forces Officials To Shut Down Ibiza Beach

A beach in Ibiza, Spain, had to end a party due to the significant levels of feces discovered in its sea, the New York Post reported Wednesday, citing a local news outlet.

The Sant Josep City Council closed the beach of Playa Pinet after encountering fecal matter in the seawater that exceeded safety guidelines and put swimmers at risk of E. coli infection, the New York Post reported. “This decision has been taken as a temporary solution and the Department of the Environment is investigating the causes of the contamination,” the city council said in a statement, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Contaminated Water Is Pushing The Death Toll Higher In Puerto Rico)

E. Coli is a type of bacteria that usually lives inside humans’ intestines, which, if ingested, could only cause brief symptoms of diarrhea, according to the Mayo Clinic. Eating undercooked food or contaminated water, however, “can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting,” and, in extreme cases, lead to death, the clinic says.

The City Council assured that the seawater at Playa Pinet is tested weekly to ensure safe conditions for swimmers, according to the New York Post.

“Within 48 hours the data of the second sample will be known, but for now the beach is closed to bathing,” the city council said.

Authorities have placed red flags throughout the beach to prevent tourists from swimming, according to the New York Post.