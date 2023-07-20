‘Not Smart’: Burisma Execs Questioned Hunter Biden’s Intelligence, FBI Docs Show

A newly released FBI report reveals that Burisma executives questioned Hunter Biden’s intelligence and castigated him privately, despite hiring him to obtain political protection from Joe Biden, according to the report’s text.

Hunter Biden was hired by Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company under criminal investigation by Ukrainian prosecutors, to join its board of directors with a monthly salary of $50,000 despite having no experience in the energy industry, in order to “protect us, through his dad, from all kinds or problems,” the report reads. In earlier conversations with the source, the company’s CEO and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) both disparaged Hunter’s intelligence, according to the report’s text. (RELATED: Burisma CEO Bragged It Would Take ’10 Years’ To Find Records Showing ‘Illicit Payments To Joe Biden’: FBI Source)

“Zlochevsky made some comment that although Hunter Biden was stupid, and his (Zlochevsky’s) dog was smarter,” Zlochevsky needed to keep Hunter Biden (on the board) “so everything will be okay,” the source recounted to the FBI, following a conversation in 2015. “Zlochevsky” refers to Mykola Zlochesky, a former Ukrainian government minister and Burisma’s CEO, who hired Hunter Biden in 2013 to join the board while his father was vice president of the United States.

During this time, then- Vice President Joe Biden had been pushing anti-corruption measures in Ukraine but neglected to publicly name Zlochevsky as a corrupt oligarch despite the State Department viewing him as one, according to a report by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs in 2020. “This stands in stark contrast to the decision of then-Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt to call out Zlochevsky by name as an example of corruption in a September 2015 speech,” the Senate report read.

In a separate instance, the source interacted with Vadim Pojarskii, the CFO of Burisma, who said that Hunter Biden needed to be kept on the board in spite of his intelligence. “Pojarskii replied that Hunter Biden was not smart, and they wanted to get additional counsel” regarding a proposal to purchase a U.S. energy company and proceed with a U.S. Initial Public Offering(IPO) to investors.

President Biden has previously called his son “the smartest guy I know.”

Hunter Biden’s public reputation has been damaged after images of his use of narcotic drugs and solicitation of prostitutes in multiple jurisdictions were revealed on a laptop he delivered to be repaired at a business in Delaware, but neglected to retrieve. He recently pled guilty to federal misdemeanor and felony charges regarding his tax returns and gun ownership.

The confidential human source report was released by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who obtained it via an FBI whistleblower.

Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

