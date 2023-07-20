Biden’s Friendly Grandpa Routine From 2020 Won’t Work: Here’s Why

Throughout the 2020 election cycle, Joe Biden marketed himself as your “average regular Grandpa Joe” to appeal to everyday Americans, and voters lapped it up.

I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s future. There is nothing beyond our capacity if we work together. pic.twitter.com/7cZkQMWzca — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 20, 2023

It may not be so easy for Biden to replicate this feat in 2024.

As of now, voter enthusiasm for Biden has reached an all-time low, as exemplified by the dismal poll numbers for his reelection, and his approval ratings have been similarly disappointing. Furthermore, Biden continually bashes the average American citizen, and he’s governed as a traditional establishment politician throughout his term in office.

Voters have also been increasingly turned off by Biden’s age. While Biden played the kindly grandfather in 2020 to establish a stark contrast with the Democrats’ perception of former president Donald J. Trump as a bellicose grandstander, this strategy has backfired given what voters have now seen of Biden’s sluggishness. Poll after poll finds that Biden’s age is a major concern for voters, including some of his strongest backers. (RELATED: Over 60% Of Americans Think Biden Won’t Make It Through 2028)

Biden’s stances on hot-button topics that prove near and dear to the hearts and minds of the average American have been similarly disconcerting to voters. Take, for example, his stance on gun control. While discussing a shooting in Nashville in which several children were murdered by a raving gender ideologue, Biden veered off into a tangent about his love of ice cream and his marriage.

Voters will see these ploys for what they are: half-hearted attempts to distract them from Biden’s inability to discuss serious issues.

Even if he may pose again as a normal American, Biden’s constant catering to the extreme progressive left which hates everything America stands for will also be highly detrimental to his long-term chances for reelection in 2024. In other words, it will only alienate swing voters and moderates on the fence about which candidate they’re going to support in the next election. (RELATED: With Far-Left Agenda, Biden Is Losing Steam Among Moderates)

Given the recent scandals over his son Hunter Biden’s illegal activities, Biden’s portrayal of himself as a dedicated family man will also be seriously damaged in upcoming months. His inability to rein in his son’s corrupt behavior will deal significant damage to his image not only as a leader but also as a father. (RELATED: Biden Keeps Hunter Closer Than Ever Despite Reported Worries From Aides)

As highlighted by a recent campaign statement, Biden has undertaken some corrective action to remedy the situation. “One year from today, Republicans will be wrapping up their convention in Wisconsin, just miles away from where former President Trump promised his ‘America First’ agenda would bring 13,000 manufacturing jobs and a new Foxconn plant to the state. The former president has yet to go back to Wisconsin since announcing his campaign, nor has he provided an explanation for his failure to deliver on his promised American manufacturing boom,” campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said in the statement. (RELATED: Biden Campaign Sends First Official Shot Against Trump)

By delivering this pointed jab at Trump, Biden is hoping to portray himself, not Trump, as the champion of the working class and the average American. Working class voters, a bloc that traditionally aligned with the Democrats, were pivotal to Trump’s 2016 victory by delivering some Rust Belt states, and Biden is trying to retain some of their support before they defect to Trump again.

If Republicans are to prevail against Biden in 2020, they will need to turn this strategy on its head. Pointing out the devastating consequences of electing a grandfather-like figure to the presidency will prevent Biden from marketing himself again along similar lines.

Biden’s performance from 2020 will be a hard act to follow. If he doesn’t pull himself together and think of a new strategy to fix his sinking poll ratings, then he will face a swift exit from the White House come next November.