Majority Of Students Are In Favor Of Reporting Professors For Unpopular Opinions: POLL

A majority of students say that professors should be reported if they say something students find offensive, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by North Dakota State University’s Sheila and Robert Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth, measured students’ attitudes toward intellectual freedom on campus, viewpoint diversity, human progress and how college is influencing their views. The poll also measured both students’ feelings toward statements said by other students and statements said by professors, of which the poll showed that, in many cases, a majority of students think that people should be reported for speech they don’t like.

A large majority of students say that when students find something that a professor says offensive that they should be reported to the university, with 65% agreeing with that statement, according to the poll.

Many students also said that other students should be reported for saying something other students found offensive, with 58% of students agreeing with that statement, according to the poll.

A majority of liberal students said that professors should be reported for saying there is no evidence of anti-black bias in police shootings, with 51% of students agreeing, according to the poll. A little less than a majority of liberal students said professors should be reported for saying requiring vaccination for COVID is an assault on individual freedom, with 45% agreeing, according to the poll.

Many conservative students did not feel the same way, with only 15% agreeing that professors should be reported for saying there is no evidence of anti-black bias in police shootings and 12% agreeing that professors should be reported for saying requiring vaccination for COVID is an assault on individual freedom, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted from May 11 – June 2 and consisted of 2,250 undergraduate students currently enrolled in four-year U.S. colleges and universities, according to the poll. The margin of error for is +/- 2.4%.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.