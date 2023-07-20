NYC Mayor Issues Flyers Warning Migrants That City Has ‘No More Room’

New York City will start issuing flyers at the southern border warning that the sanctuary city does not have room to house or support any more migrants, Democrat Mayor Eric Adams said on Wednesday.

The mayor said that there is “no more room” for asylum seekers and that migrants will be removed from the city shelter system after 60 days, Adams said during a press conference. More than 90,000 migrants have come to New York City since spring 2022, 54,800 of which are in city care, Bloomberg reported.

“There is no guarantee we will be able to provide shelter and services to new arrivals. Housing in NYC is very expensive,” the flyer reads. “Please consider another city as you make your decision about where to settle in the U.S.”

Asylum seekers currently housed in shelter systems will have 60 days to find alternate housing, according to the new rule. If migrants want to stay in a shelter, they will have to reapply for placement.

The city has been housing migrants in hotels, city-owned buildings and old jail facilities, according to Bloomberg. Adams had previously said he would welcome migrants into Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor, but later walked back the statement and said it was “symbolic.”

Adams said on Wednesday that New York City has been at “full capacity” for months and called on the federal government to provide increased aid. (RELATED: NYC Is Housing More Illegal Migrants Than Homeless People: REPORT)

“This cannot continue. It’s not sustainable, and we’re not going to pretend as though it is sustainable,” Adams said at the press conference. “This is wrong that New York City is carrying the weight of a national problem.”

“We stated several months ago that we’ve reached full capacity,” he said. “We have no more room in this city and need help from the federal government.”

The Office of the Mayor did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.