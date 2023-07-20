‘Makes My Skin Crawl’: Woman Who Won Major SCOTUS Case Describes Death, Rape Threats

The Colorado web designer whose First Amendment claims prevailed in a recent Supreme Court case is facing death threats, according to the Daily Signal.

The Supreme Court decided 6-3 in 303 Creative v. Elenis that the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act could not compel Lorie Smith to create a website for a same-sex wedding. Smith is hesitant to let her daughter play alone in the front yard because of the threats she has faced, she told the Daily Signal. (RELATED: ‘Free Speech Is Truly For Everyone’: Colorado Web Designer Speaks Out After SCOTUS Win)

“[Alliance Defending Freedom] is having to go through a lot of the messages coming through my website because there have been so many … and they’re so vile … I’m at a point where it just makes my skin crawl,” Smith told the Daily Signal, referencing the legal group that represented her.

Following SCOTUS’ 303 Creative decision, Lorie Smith has faced a stream of death threats, harassment, and vitriol so fierce that she fears to let her 11-year-old play outside alone. Perhaps a new reality for litigants dissenting from leftist ideology.https://t.co/uCHnmdnOFd — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 20, 2023

“A lot of the threats have alluded to the fact that people have my home address and have posted that address on social media in an effort to encourage others to send hateful messages,” she said. “It’s coming from all angles, really, whether it be phone, email, mail, my website, social media.”

Despite the threats, Smith said she was not worried, according to the Daily Signal.

“God is a good God and He has protected us for the last seven years,” she said.

