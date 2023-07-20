US

‘Makes My Skin Crawl’: Woman Who Won Major SCOTUS Case Describes Death, Rape Threats

303Creative Lorie Smith

Credit: Alliance Defending Freedom

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Harold Hutchison Reporter
Font Size:

The Colorado web designer whose First Amendment claims prevailed in a recent Supreme Court case is facing death threats, according to the Daily Signal.

The Supreme Court decided 6-3 in 303 Creative v. Elenis that the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act could not compel Lorie Smith to create a website for a same-sex wedding. Smith is hesitant to let her daughter play alone in the front yard because of the threats she has faced, she told the Daily Signal. (RELATED: ‘Free Speech Is Truly For Everyone’: Colorado Web Designer Speaks Out After SCOTUS Win)

“[Alliance Defending Freedom] is having to go through a lot of the messages coming through my website because there have been so many … and they’re so vile … I’m at a point where it just makes my skin crawl,” Smith told the Daily Signal, referencing the legal group that represented her.

“A lot of the threats have alluded to the fact that people have my home address and have posted that address on social media in an effort to encourage others to send hateful messages,” she said. “It’s coming from all angles, really, whether it be phone, email, mail, my website, social media.”

Despite the threats, Smith said she was not worried, according to the Daily Signal.

“God is a good God and He has protected us for the last seven years,” she said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.