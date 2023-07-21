California District Adopts Pro-Parental Rights Policy As Newsom Cracks Down On Conservative School Boards

A school district in Chino Valley, California, adopted a policy Thursday requiring parental notification if a child expresses a “gender identity” different than his or her biological sex.

The new Chino Valley policy also requires parental notification if a child expresses a desire to use a bathroom, restroom, or facility that is inconsistent with his or her biological sex.

BREAKING: On a 4-1 vote, @ChinoValleyUSD adopted a policy which includes a requirement the district notify parents when their child requests to be identified or treated as a gender different from their biological sex, wants to use opposite-sex facilities, or suspects their child… pic.twitter.com/167KzTlGvC — Jonathan Zachreson (@JZachreson) July 21, 2023

With 83 speakers for @ChinoValleyUSD’s parental notification policy, each speaker had one minute. State SPI @TonyThurmond was the first speaker and was cut off after the one minute time limit. Afterwards this ensured. pic.twitter.com/OnAPhy8D37 — Jonathan Zachreson (@JZachreson) July 21, 2023

School board president Sonja Shaw spoke about the importance of the policy before the vote.

“As a parent, we were shut down. We tried to have conversations, they pushed us out to politicians. I’m a soccer mom, I’m a fitness trainer, I had no desire to ever be in this seat.”

“When they come to intimidate, they send blackmail letters, let it be not for Chino, for California to know that you have waged a war against parents, you have waged a war against parental rights, and you’re putting our children at risk, and we won’t stand for it. Because guess what? We are united.”

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom fined the Temecula County school district $1.5 million Thursday for rejecting a school curriculum his education department proposed. The social studies book contained writings from gay activist Harvey Milk. Opponents say they are worried about an alleged relationship between Milk and a teenager. (RELATED: Female Bodybuilder Speaks Out After Being Mislabeled As Trans)

Newsom previously said the state would purchase the books for the students if the district would not.