‘You Idiots Are In Charge Of Policing Our Firearms?’: ATF Roasted For Potentially Deadly Gun Safety Fail

A field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received criticism over a photo posted to Twitter showing a potentially unsafe gun fail.

The photo, which appeared in a tweet posted by the ATF‘s Houston division was roasted by several users on Twitter, who pointed out that it was an unsafe gun practice to point a gun towards someone’s crotch as they are loading the magazine.

The three most important rules when handling a firearm are to keep the gun pointed in a safe direction, keep your finger off the trigger unless you are ready to shoot, and keep the gun unloaded until you are ready to use it, according to National Rifle Association.

“You idiots are in charge of policing our firearms???” Abby Libby, a podcast host, questioned in a tweet. (RELATED: ATF Issues Warning To Firearm Industry, Signaling No Tolerance For ‘Willful’ Violations)

Managing editor of The Babylon Bee, Joel Berry, said the photo was “proof” that the ATF should not be “allowed anywhere near firearms.”

“Whenever I go shooting, I too load my magazines while standing down range & with my OPEN BOLT machine guns pointed straight at me,” Aidan Johnston, the director of Federal Affairs for Gun Owners of America, said in a post on Twitter.

Taylor Rhodes, the executive director for the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners commented on the photo, saying, “you can’t fix stupid.”

A person has committed an offense if they “intentionally or knowingly” have a “firearm or other deadly weapon” displayed in a manner that would “alarm” people, according to Section 42.01 of the Texas Penal Code.