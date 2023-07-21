REP. HARRIET HAGEMAN: America’s Two-Tiered System Of Justice Cannot Stand

Since the start of the 118th Congress, and with Republicans back in control of the House of Representatives, we have uncovered a great deal about the two-tiered system of justice that has been created at the hands of bad actors operating in the shadows of our federal government. We often surmised that there seemed to be a different set of rules for Democrats and Republicans, but now, through whistleblower testimony and uncovered documents, we know this to be true.

Numerous whistleblowers have testified before our committees about the wide variety of ways the Obama and Biden administrations have weaponized the federal bureaucracy to limit Constitutional rights, unlawfully investigate certain individuals, and unequally enforce the law. We have learned of the contrast between how certain American citizens are treated as compared to others – solely based on their political or religious beliefs. One of the most obvious examples of disparate treatment involves the Hunter Biden investigations, and the government-wide effort to protect him and his father to cover up what is shaping up to be one of the most significant scandals in our country’s history.

The danger lies in the possibility that the leader of the free world has been compromised by his son Hunter’s shady business dealings, and worse yet, may have been complicit in them. In one particular case, two whistleblowers have detailed their multi-year involvement in the Hunter Biden investigation.

They testified that the Department of Justice “slow walked” requests for action to the point that such investigation fell within the 2020 pre-election window (where DOJ policy forbids further action on politically sensitive cases) and delayed potential charges until the statute of limitations lapsed — including serious charges of tax avoidance and unreported income.

When the bureaucrats aren’t delaying, they are denying. The whistleblowers said prosecutors denied investigators the opportunity to ask about Joe Biden, and among other things, whether he was the “big guy” involved in various foreign entanglements. They denied U.S. Attorney David Weiss’s request for special council status and request to bring charges in the Central District of California. They have avoided interviewing one of the most important witnesses in this entire matter, Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner.

As bad as the delaying and denying tactics were, the corrupt leaders of these agencies have gone even further, with IRS whistleblowers testifying under oath that critical information was leaked to Hunter Biden’s attorneys. These leaks would have given the Biden team the ability to remove or destroy potential evidence in advance of a planned raid on a storage facility. These whistleblowers also said that interview subjects were tipped off in advance of potential action, which resulted in only one of twelve subjects being available for an interview. This is more than just tipping the scales of justice – it is blatant criminality and exposes a two-tiered justice system that violates the very foundation of our country – one built on equal protection and the rule of law.

We know from these whistleblowers and the evidence corroborated by House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees’ investigations that shell companies directly connected to Joe Biden’s immediate family members were created. We know that tens of millions of dollars were funneled through these companies, and that Hunter Biden and other family members have been paid millions by Ukraine and Chinese (think CCP) businesses. We know that a WhatsApp message from Hunter to a CCP business executive sounded a lot like extortion – and if claims made in that message are true, it is a damning indictment of Joe Biden’s involvement in these schemes.

How many more incidents must be uncovered before there is accountability for these bad acts? How many more indictments will be brought against Donald Trump while the Department of Justice aids and abets the Biden crime family? How many more conservatives must have their Constitutional rights violated before Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland are removed from their positions?

We are running out of time to restore trust in our federal law enforcement agencies and running out of patience with the stonewalling of agency leaders. Congress must do its part by continuing to investigate, expose, and demand answers – and to withhold funding, hold in contempt, and even impeach where necessary.

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman is serving her first term as Wyoming’s at-large Member in the U.S. House of Representatives. She serves on the House Committee on the Judiciary, the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and the Committee on Natural Resources.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.