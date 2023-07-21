Awkward: Fox News Host Has To Correct Trump’s Lawyer Twice On Courtroom Cameras

Fox News’ John Roberts had to explain twice to former President Donald Trump’s lawyer John Lauro that it was both the former president himself and law that would not permit cameras in the courtroom.

Trump announced Tuesday that he received a target letter on Sunday hinting at a possible third indictment related to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot.

Lauro joined Fox News to discuss the possible indictment, arguing it is politically motivated.

“This is a coordinated effort it’s a collusive effort, it’s trying to tie him up in knots in the middle of a campaign that he’s leading, but when have we ever seen that before in the history of the history of the United States? If I appear in court, I’m going to be representing not only the president of the United States but the sovereign citizens of this country who deserve to hear the truth. The first thing we would ask for is let’s have cameras in the courtroom so all Americans can see what’s happening in our criminal justice system. And I would hope that the Department of Justice would join in that effort so that we take the curtain away and all Americans get to see what’s happening. This is unprecedented to threaten the president.”

“You might want to have that discussion with Donald Trump because he’s the one who didn’t want cameras in the courtroom when he was indicted in New York,” Roberts said.

WATCH:

“That’s different. We’re gonna have a process,” Lauro pushed back.

“You also can’t have cameras in federal court so I think the point is probably moot,” Roberts responded.

“You can ask for it,” Lauro said. (RELATED: ALAN DERSHOWITZ: It’s Now More Important Than Ever For Trump’s Trials To Be Televised)

“Yeah, you can ask but you’re not gonna get it,” Roberts said.

Trump’s lawyers successfully asked a judge to deny a request by media outlets to allow cameras in the Manhattan courtroom where Trump was indicted in April for allegedly having his then-lawyer pay hush money to a porn star.

“We submit that the media request should be denied because it will create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment, raise unique security concerns, and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence,” the attorneys said in a letter.

As for a third possible impeachment, federal trials are not televised.