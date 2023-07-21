Zuckerberg’s Twitter Clone Continues To Crash In Popularity: REPORT

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter rival Threads has plummeted in popularity for a second consecutive week, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The so-called “Twitter Killer” has experienced a substantial fall in engagement, down to 13 million daily active users, which is a 70% drop from July 7, according to Sensor Tower estimates, the WSJ reported. Meanwhile, billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter steadily maintains around 200 million active daily users, who spend an average of 30 minutes on the platform.

Android and iOS Threads app users spend an average of four minutes on the app compared to 19 minutes previously, according to the WSJ. Threads hit 100 million registrations by July 10, Zuckerberg posted on the platform. (RELATED: Millions Of Users Abandon Mark Zuckerberg’s Latest Toy Just Two Weeks After Launch)

Shucks. New data show user engagement on Threads has fallen 70%. Executives continue to focus on options such as a chronological feed. But seems to me they aren’t moving fast enough to threaten Twitter. https://t.co/tHmP8l4QLn via @WSJ‘s @LindseyChoo pic.twitter.com/BXyQ9e6gbQ — David Wessel (@davidmwessel) July 21, 2023



“Our focus right now is not engagement, which has been amazing, but getting past the initial peak and trough we see with every new product, and building new features, dialing in performance, and improving ranking,” Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, posted on Threads Saturday.

Hours after Meta introduced Threads on July 5, Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro threatened to sue the tech giant in a letter over “intellectual property rights.” The letter alleges that Meta enlisted numerous ex-Twitter employees to produce Threads as a “copycat” app, using Twitter’s confidential information.

Media outlets gave negative press coverage to Musk and Twitter while giving positive coverage to Zuckerberg and Threads when the new platform launched.

Meta referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to Mosseri’s Saturday post and a post by Zuckerberg on Threads Tuesday, stating he is “very optimistic about how the Threads community is coming together,” adding, “Early growth was off the charts, but more importantly 10s of millions of people now come back daily.”

Instagram did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

