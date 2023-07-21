Experts Fear Tornado Damage At North Carolina Pfizer Plant Will Create Long-Term Drug Shortages

Experts fear tornado damage at a Pfizer plant in North Carolina will lead to a long-term deficit of certain drugs, according to the New York Post.

The Nash County Pfizer plant suffered huge damage Wednesday as the EF-3 tornado sent 150 mph winds through the facility. The plant is responsible for 25% of all sterile injectable medicines in American hospitals, including drugs that are delivered into patients’ muscles or under the skin, the New York Post (NYP) reported Friday.

University of Utah Health’s senior pharmacy director Erin Fox said the damage is likely to lead to long-term shortages while Pfizer recovers its losses, rebuild the facility and moves production lines to new locations, according to the outlet. “Anyone who is aware of this event is basically holding their collective breath at this point, hoping for the best and waiting for news,” American Society of Health-System Pharmacists researcher Mike Ganio told the NYP.

A Pfizer plant was destroyed https://t.co/aFyc1Oji3X — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 20, 2023

Some hospitals are already upping their stored drug inventory, according to the outlet. Others may start administering drugs such as antibiotics via a pill in place of an IV. Drugstores and doctors officials are reportedly already feeling the hit, while many hospitals have been dealing with drug shortages for years.

The U.S. had witnessed over 300 active drug shortages at the end of June, according to the NYP. (RELATED: STUDY: Some Women’s Menstruation Changes After COVID-19 Vaccination)

The employees at the plant have all been reported safe, according to Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla. The tornado was initially listed as an EF-2 before being upgraded to an EF-3 by the National Weather Service, CNN reported. A dozen or so people were treated in the surrounding area for minor injuries associated with the weather event.