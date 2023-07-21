Dems Terrified: Poll Reveals ‘Unprecedented Opening’ For Biden Challenger

In a deeply concerning development for U.S. President Joe Biden, a recent poll indicates that nearly half of U.S. voters would embrace a third-party candidate if given the choice.

“With neither President Biden nor former President Trump knocking it out of the park on favorability, almost half of the country would consider another option. No specific name for the candidate, no specific designation for the party, but it is a vivid indication that for many voters, the status quo is a no-go,” Tim Malloy, a polling analyst with Quinnipiac University, said in a statement.

The poll revealed some startling insights about the American public’s mindset heading into 2024. While Republicans were more likely to prioritize the economy over all other topics, Democrats emphasized the state of democracy as their chief concern. Independents were more divided, with an estimated 34 percent picking the economy and 30 percent selecting the state of democracy.

The survey also identified President Donald J. Trump as the current frontrunner in the Republican primary, with a 29-point lead over his main rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Biden leads his chief opponent, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 71 percent to 14 percent in the Democratic primary.

In regard to the general election, it stated that Biden leads Trump by 49-44 percent, in a virtually “unchanged” scenario from where Biden stood last June.

The poll revealed the average American’s mistrust of Biden’s ability to address a number of different issues, ranging from the economy to foreign policy. Apparently, only 37 percent and 39 percent of Americans, respectively, approve of Biden’s handling of those issues.

This finding confirms widespread disillusionment with the two parties at a time when both major candidates have recorded low favorability ratings.

As of now, Biden stands to lose the most if a third-party candidate enters the race. Professor Cornell West’s campaign bodes poorly for Biden’s standing among black voters, a critical bloc that Biden will certainly need to hold onto the White House. West is currently polling at four percent and could pose a major threat to the Democratic Party by slicing off a solid portion of the black vote. (RELATED: Black Voters Soften On Biden, Move Towards Trump For 2024 Election: POLL)

“No Labels,” a third-party organization marketing itself as a firmly centrist, is also expected to field a bipartisan slate of candidates for Nov. 2024, with one possibility being a joint ticket between former Republican Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman and Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Such a development, which has attracted significant attention nationwide, would also deal a significant blow to Biden’s chances of reelection. (RELATED: ‘Cart Ahead Of The Horse’: Joe Manchin Ducks Question About Presidential Run)

No Labels spokeswoman Maryanne Martini said that that Quinnipiac poll revealed an “unprecedented opening” for a third-party candidate in 2024.

If Manchin gets into the race and West stays in it, Biden could be in serious trouble, losing black voters and centrists at the same time. Some polling, however, suggests that Biden’s chances would actually benefit from a third-party candidate running.

All the signs point to the 2024 election being a repeat of 2016, where third-party candidates like Jill Stein and Gary Johnson siphoned enough votes from Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton, especially in the essential Rust Belt states, to deliver Trump an astounding and resounding victory.

Republicans can also steal swing voters from the Democrats by pointing out how huge factions within the Democratic Party have become increasingly disillusioned with Biden.

Democrats have good reason to be frightened of the damage that third-party party candidates can do to their electoral prospects heading into 2024. For Republicans, it the prospect offers a chance to split Biden’s base and deal a major blow to a party that’s abandoned common sense.