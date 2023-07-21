REVIEW: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Is A Heart-Pounding Adrenaline Rush From Start To Finish

The first episode of “Special Ops: Lioness” drops Sunday, and it’s likely to be the biggest show of 2023.

From start to finish, Taylor Sheridan’s “Special Ops: Lioness” is an absolute thrill ride, and might be the best thing he’s created for television thus far. While fans of “Yellowstone” and Sheridan’s other Paramount+ shows might be expecting escapism, dark humor and a lightness intertwined through the miserable beauty of life, what you’ll actually receive with “Special Ops: Lioness” defines the type of action Sheridan should be famous for.

Without giving away spoilers, the opening sequence is the best I’ve seen since “Saving Private Ryan,” and left me thinking, “No wonder Sheridan needed such a huge budget to bring this thing to life.” You’d be hard-pressed to breathe throughout the first few minutes, and things don’t change after the credits roll through.

“Special Ops: Lioness” is so much more intense than I was anticipating. I literally gasped out loud five times in the first 20 minutes, and wanted to puke more than once. It shines light on the horror of war, for sure, but also that of domestic violence, the importance of our military and just how powerful women can be when we’re allowed to flourish. (RELATED: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Already Tipped For Second Season, Possible Franchise With Paramount+)

The leading cast members might be predominantly female, but don’t be mistaken: This is a dude show. If you’re a man, and for some reason you don’t enjoy “Special Ops: Lioness,” it’s probably because you’re insecure in your manhood. And that is embarrassing for you, so get it together.

Watch the trailer for “Special Ops: Lioness” here, and enjoy the first episode on Paramount+ on Sunday, July 23: