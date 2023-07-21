Trump Asks For UAW Endorsement, Attacks Biden Admin’s ‘Green New Deal’

Former President Donald Trump released a video Thursday attacking President Joe Biden’s Green New Deal policies, while appealing to the United Auto Workers (UAW) for an endorsement.

The former president criticized the Biden administration’s policies affect on the U.S. auto industry, claiming that Biden’s push for electric vehicles as part of Biden’s larger climate initiatives will hurt auto workers, according to a press release from the Trump campaign. Trump asked for an endorsement from the UAW, one of the biggest labor unions in the country, just days after Biden met with UAW President Shawn Fain over a possible strike by the UAW at three major auto makers, and the union is also holding off on an endorsement for the president, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Biden Labor Board May Have Just Opened The Door For Union Activists To Infiltrate Private Companies)

“I hope United Auto Workers is listening to this because I think you better endorse Trump because I am going to grow your business and they are destroying your business,” Trump said in the video. “That’s why I am going to terminate these Green New Deal atrocities on Day One. In my first term, I fought for autoworkers like never before, canceling TPP, which was a disaster, ending the NAFTA nightmare, the NAFTA trade deal was the worst deal ever negotiated on trade, and renegotiating Obama’s horrendous Korea trade deal.”

#Agenda47: Rescuing America’s Auto Industry from Joe Biden’s Disastrous Job-Killing Policies pic.twitter.com/l3W8oCTRCp — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 20, 2023

The UAW is currently in negotiations with General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Chrysler parent company Stellantis over a possible strike for the 150,000 U.S. hourly workers represented by the UAW, according to Reuters. Fain met with the president privately Wednesday following the announcement of the new negotiations.

The UAW is asking for higher wages to account for a greater cost of living, support for retirees, greater job security and ending wage tiers, according to a press release from the UAW.

Biden’s relationship has been strained with the UAW, which has long supported Democratic candidates, because of Biden’s push for electric vehicles. Fain previously criticized the Biden administration’s Energy Department plan to lend $9.2 billion to Ford Motor Company and South Korea’s SK to build three U.S. battery plants in June. UAW leadership is concerned with the Biden administration’s attacks on gas-powered cars, which they feel will hurt traditional auto workers, with the Biden administration announcing a slew of restrictions during his presidency, including a 2021 executive order to have 50% of all passenger vehicles sold by 2030 be electric.

The president has attempted to gain favor with unions, pledging to be “the most pro-union you’ve ever seen” the night before the 2020 election. The president has taken a number of union-focused initiatives, including an April 2021 executive order to investigate how to increase union membership and pushing for the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which many Republicans have criticized as forcing unionization onto workers who do not want to join or pay union dues.

The UAW and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller News Foundation request for comment.

