University President Resigns Over ‘Negative Press’ Following Controversial Hiring Decision

Texas A&M University’s president stepped down after making a controversial hire that pushed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices, according to a press release from the university.

Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks announced Thursday that she would be retiring after facing backlash for the attempted hiring of Dr. Kathleen McElroy, a former New York Times journalist and a proponent of DEI practices, according to The New York Times. The faculty senate passed a resolution Wednesday to create a fact-finding committee to investigate the hiring process, according to the university. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP Senators Introduce Bill Banning Higher Ed Accreditors From Considering ‘Diversity’ Initiatives)

BREAKING: @TAMU president M. Katherine Banks resigns amid fallout from failed hiring of journalism professor:https://t.co/qozRQBP3pZ — Kate McGee Balagia (@McGeeReports) July 21, 2023

Critics scrutinized McElroy, who was being courted to lead the school’s journalism program, after a conservative outlet reported that she is a strong supporter of DEI measures. The news stirred controversy inside the university system, which led to confusion about the circumstances of her hiring.

“Because of racism throughout fundamental American institutions — including education and, in my particular field, journalism — growing diversity in higher education seems difficult,” McElroy wrote in an opinion piece for the Daily Texan.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve at this wonderful university. It has been an honor of a lifetime. The recent challenges regarding Dr. McElroy have made it clear to me that I must retire immediately. The negative press is a distraction from the wonderful work being done here,” the resignation letter reads.

Banks claimed that McElroy was a victim of “‘anti-woke’ hysteria and outside interference” in McElroy’s hiring process, which involved negotiation of her salary and tenure at the university and lasted for several months. She also claimed to not know of the changes in the hiring process and resigned due to its handling, according to the university.

Texas Universities are currently in the process of eliminating DEI offices after a recent move by Republican Texas Greg Abbott. The legislation will prohibit activities which promote one group of individuals over others on the basis of race, gender or ethnicity.

“I feel damaged by this entire process,” McElroy told the Texas Tribune.

McElroy could not immediately be reached for comment by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Banks did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

