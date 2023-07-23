Lowe’s Worker Brutally Beaten After She Tried To Stop 3 Shoplifters, Gets Fired

A Georgia Lowe’s employee was allegedly fired after she tried to stop three shoplifters reportedly making off with $2,100 worth of merchandise, according to police.

Sixty-eight year-old Donna Hansbrough was working June 25 at Lowe’s when three suspects entered the store and reportedly “loaded multiple items into shopping carts and exited the store without paying for the merchandise,” police said.

“Donna Hansbrough attempted to stop one of the subjects by grabbing the shopping cart. Hansbrough did not at any time make contact with any person. The cart that Donna grabbed was in the possession of subject Takyah BERRY,” police said. “After Donna grabbed the cart, BERRY struck Donna in the face three times causing Donna’s right eye to swell and blacken. The total value of the merchandise that was stolen is $2,101.00. The two male subjects were identified as Jarmar LAWTON and Joseph BERRY. Joseph and Takyah are uncle and niece.”

Hansbrough was allegedly fired for trying to stop the robbery; Lowe’s claims her actions were a “violation of their policy.”

Hansbrough was with the company for 13 years, according to police. (RELATED: ‘Let The Theft Occur’: Lululemon CEO Defends Firing Employees After Shoplifters Hit Store)

Both Takyah Berry and her uncle, Joseph Berry, are still at large, according to police.

A Kansas woman had a similar experience in 2016 while working at Lowe’s. Norma Haden says she tried to stop a man from stealing a chainsaw, chasing after the man and grabbing the power tool, according to KWCH 12. Other customers reportedly began to intervene as well, prompting Haden to call authorities. Haden told the outlet a member of human resources later told her she was supposed to let the manager call the authorities before she was fired.

A Lowe’s spokesperson told the outlet the company’s policy for handling shoplifters is meant to keep customers and employees safe.