Biden Admin Grants $2 Million To Feminist Group That Lectures Men About ‘Toxic Masculinities’ In Puerto Rico

The Biden administration awarded a $2 million grant to a George Soros-backed feminist organization that teaches men about “structural racism and toxic masculinities” in Puerto Rico.

Biden’s Department of Justice(DOJ) awarded the grant in 2022 to Taller Salud, a non-profit “community-based feminist organization” in Puerto Rico, the Washington Free Beacon first reported on Monday. The organization aims to stop violent crime by teaching young men about “structural racism and toxic masculinities,” and hosting “cultural activities” such as mural painting, the Free Beacon reported. (RELATED: Biden Admin Doubles Down On Bankrolling Activist Org Working To Censor Conservatives)

Taller Salud also receives funding from leftist billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and Planned Parenthood, according to the organization’s website.

“[The organization] uses highly trained violence interrupters and street outreach workers, public education campaigns – such as those addressing structural racism and toxic masculinities – behavioral and workforce services, and community mobilization to prevent and reduce violence,” reads the grant description. “The program will serve a minimum of 40 young males (ages: 15-30) residents of the region every year with violence interruption, conflict mediation, behavioral, education, employment and community outreach activities.”

“The three-year, $2,000,0000 award will allow TS to continue providing a community violence intervention program that works at the individual level and at the community level seeking crime reduction,” the grant description reads.

If Taller Salud enlists 40 men per year – with a goal of 120 men over three years – it will cost roughly $17,000 per person for training, the Free Beacon reported. The average income per capita in Puerto Rico is $14,000, with over 40% of Puerto Ricans living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The organization’s CEO Tania Rosario Mendez pays herself almost triple the median income in Puerto Rico, the Free Beacon reported. Mendez refers to herself as an “anti-racist activist for environmental justice and gender equality” on her Instagram page.

Taller Salud and the DOJ did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for Comment.

