Harris Faulkner Rips James Comer For Having ‘Hope’ Hunter Biden Associate Will Testify

Fox News host Harris Faulkner ripped Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, for hoping a key witness will testify about Hunter Biden.

Comer said he is hopeful that Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, will appear at his scheduled testimony before the House Oversight Committee after backing out on three separate occasions. He is set to testify about overseas meetings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which had allegedly been attended by President Joe Biden.

“So you [Gillian Turner] hit the word that I want to get into, and that is hope,” Faulkner said. “You go to war, you have strategy. You don’t just take hope. You need both, you definitely need strategy.”

Archer, a close associate of Hunter facing jail time, is scheduled to testify about meetings he witnessed that the president attended in person or via phone. One such case includes a meeting in Dubai back in 2015, in which one Ukrainian executive allegedly asked Hunter, “can you ring your dad?” according to the New York Post. (RELATED: House Oversight Subpoenas Joe Biden Associate To Appear For Deposition)

Hunter then called his father on speaker phone and introduced his father to the executives, the New York Post reported.

President Joe Biden denied having any involvement with his son’s business dealings during the 2020 presidential election. However, one WhatsApp message from July 2017 showed Hunter threatening a Chinese executive by saying his father was sitting beside him.

Two whistleblowers with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) testified before the House Ways and Means Committee, alleging that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice (DOJ) lied to Congress about political interference in probing Hunter’s tax violations.

The whistleblowers named several instances in which agents with the DOJ refused to investigate evidence against Hunter in regards to his taxes and overseas business dealings. One of the whistleblowers, Gary Shapley, confirmed that the FBI knew Hunter’s laptop was authentic dating back to at least November 2019.