Hunter Biden Associate Scheduled To Appear Before House Oversight Committee

Devon Archer, a longtime business associate and friend of Hunter Biden, will appear before the House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee for a transcribed interview on July 31, a committee spokeswoman confirmed to the Daily Caller.

Archer, who is facing more than a year in prison for defrauding a Native American tribe, will testify about President Joe Biden’s knowledge and involvement in his son’s business dealings, the New York Post reported Sunday. The committee first requested his testimony in June. (RELATED: House Oversight Subpoenas Joe Biden Associate To Appear For Deposition)

Hunter Biden called his father during at least two dozen business meetings held with foreign associates, Archer is reportedly prepared to testify. In some of the calls, Hunter Biden told the then-vice president that he was meeting with business partners, according to the New York Post. Joe Biden has repeatedly denied knowledge of his son’s business activities.

Just in: House Oversight Committee’s transcribed interview with Devon Archer is set for next Monday, July 31. This should be the last time the date is changed but you never know. https://t.co/dcriFgUl9V — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 24, 2023

Archer and Hunter Biden both sat on the Burisma Energy board, and the two sought to help company founder Mykola Zlochevsky gain a new visa after his old one was revoked. Then-Vice President Biden reportedly spoke on the phone with Hunter Biden, Archer, Zlochevsky, and Burisma employee Vadym Pozharsky shortly before he went to Ukraine to deliver a major speech on corruption.

Hunter Biden is set to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors on Wednesday. A pair of whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service have come forward to claim that he should have been charged with felonies, but high-ranking Justice Department officials slow-walked the investigation.