Body Of Missing Paddleboarder Found Near Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Mansion

Authorities found the body of a missing paddleboarder shortly before 10:00 a.m. Monday morning near former President Barack Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Mansion.

Massachusetts State Police divers recovered the body of a 43-year-old paddle boarder from Edgartown Great Pond after Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers deployed a “side-scan sonar from a boat,” according to authorities.

The incident unfolded Sunday night when the man fell into the water but briefly came back to the surface while struggling to stay afloat, Daily Mail reported, citing witnesses. The man again went under the water around 7:46 p.m. The man was reportedly not wearing a life vest at the time of the incident. (RELATED: Rushing Water Sweeps Away Four Boys Near Dam During Birthday Fishing Trip, Two Die)

🔥🚨BREAKING: #DeadBody found at #Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard estate in search for a black 43-year-old male paddleboarder, who drowned in the pond attached to the estate: 911 call was made from ex-President’s $12M property last night. Follow @CBKNEWS121 FIR MORE UPDATES… pic.twitter.com/O9B7PWxnmC — CBKNEWS (@CBKNEWS121) July 24, 2023

A call went to police from the address of Obama’s mansion, Daily Mail reported. It is unclear whether the former first family was present at the home at the time of the incident.

The man’s body was found roughly 100 feet from shore and nearly eight feet deep, according to police. An investigation remains underway.

The Obama’s purchased the $11.75 million mansion back in 2019. The seven-bedroom home is nearly 7,000 square feet and has a swimming pool, a boathouse and a private beach, according to Daily Mail.