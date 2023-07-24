ESPN Broadcaster Collapses During Live Broadcast

ESPN analyst Shaka Hislop, 54, collapsed Sunday during a live broadcast.

The former goalie-turned-soccer analyst was chatting with co-host Dan Thomas during a friendly match between AC Milan and Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl when he appeared to collapse, according to the New York Post. Footage of the collapse was shared online, and it is quite startling to watch.

The co-hosts seem to be having fun at the moment leading up to Hislop’s episode. He appears to fall directly into Thomas, who immediately yells his name until three people run to the scene and seem to stand around doing very little while Thomas tries to wake up Hislop.

Ojo a lo que le ocurrió al ex jugador y ahora analista de la ESPN Shaka Hislop en la previa del Real Madrid – AC Milan. 📌Sus compañeros informaron un rato después de que estaba ‘consciente y hablaba’💪🏼.pic.twitter.com/y3yb2U98Vw — La cara B del futbol (@lacarabdeporte) July 24, 2023

“Shak! Shak! We need some help!” Thomas can be heard yelling into his microphone. “We need medical!” A short while after the camera cuts to the commercial, Thomas tweeted that Hislop was conscious and incredibly apologetic for the incident.

“Shaka is conscious. The medics are looking after him,” Thomas wrote to his followers. He later did an on-camera update for fans, in which he stated that “He’s conscious, he’s talking. I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all, he’s apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.” (RELATED: CTV Reporter Appears To Suffer Medical Emergency On Air)

No specifics were provided on what caused Hislop to collapse so suddenly during the show. But reports from his wife suggest that he’s doing well.