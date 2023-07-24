Gov. Jim Justice Endorses Trump For President In 2024

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid Monday, saying he believes Trump is the best option in the GOP primary to defeat President Joe Biden.

Justice released a tweet, stating he believes Trump will be re-elected.

“The leadership and success exhibited by President Trump could not be more different than what we see today under Joe Biden. I support President Trump and firmly believe he will be our nominee and be re-elected as our next President,” Justice wrote on Twitter with a video message.

The leadership and success exhibited by President Trump could not be more different than what we see today under Joe Biden. I support President Trump and firmly believe he will be our nominee and be re-elected as our next President. pic.twitter.com/bwAuq1i5wg — Jim Justice (@JimJusticeWV) July 24, 2023

“If President Biden were my father, I would not allow him. There was no way that I could allow him to embarrass himself and continue on in this job. There’s no way. I mean, President Biden is really challenged and you know others are pulling the strings in every way, but anything we touch almost is becoming toxic, whether it be Afghanistan, the border, all the different things, the energy on and on and on, inflation, just one thing right after another, whether it be crime or woke schools, or I mean, it is everything we touch turns to doo,” he said in the voice message. (RELATED: West Virginia Gov Jim Justice Tells Democrats To Grow Up And Come To The Table On Immigration)

“And then there’s people that don’t like President Trump’s personality. Well, there’s people who don’t like my personality. But with all that being said, I think President Trump will be the nominee and I think he’ll be our next president, and I’m very hopeful about it,” Justice added. (RELATED:West Virginia Governor To Switch Teams To Join Trump)

In 2017, Justice officially switched parties during a local rally with Trump, leaving the Democratic party.