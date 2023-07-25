REPORT: Aaron Hernandez’s Brother D.J. Hernandez Arrested For Allegedly Planning School Shootings, Police Say

The older brother of Aaron Hernandez, Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez, has been arrested once again. And for some serious claims at that, with police saying there were concerns that he was allegedly planning school shootings at two colleges — Brown University and UConn.

Allegations against Hernandez are listed in Bristol Police Department documents that were obtained by TMZ Sports. In the docs, police say that Hernandez was showing signs of being “gravely disabled and a danger to society.”

Multiple people came forward in the beginning of July with claims that Hernandez had erratic behavior, according to the BPD via TMZ. It’s also been claimed that Hernandez has been sending alarming text messages, with one allegedly reading, “we’re taking lives if s*** isn’t paid up. It’s been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it’s almost point game.”

In the documents, police also write that a woman — who claimed to be Hernandez’s ex — said that she let him use her car to go to a scheduled July 7 court date. But instead of actually going to court, he allegedly went to both Brown University and UConn, and “went into a number of classrooms and buildings.” Another person alleges to police that they believe Hernandez traveled to the colleges to plan school shootings.

Additionally, police say that Hernandez posted threatening social media messages July 19, featuring one that allegedly said, “Will I kill? Absolutely, I’ve warned my enemies so pay up front.”

Police showed up to Hernandez’s residence later that day, according to the police documents, and that’s when a standoff between Hernandez and police ensued.

Police tried to get Hernandez out of the house, but he allegedly told them that he was “on foot, armed and that if we approached him, he would kill us all.” A little later, Hernandez did eventually come out of the house, but “began advancing towards the police with his hands outstretched to his side,” according to the BPD documents.

“He began yelling shoot me,” added police, “and disregarded the numerous police commands.”

Police then tasered Hernandez, dropping him to the ground, and that’s when authorities took him into custody and sent him to a local hospital for evaluation.

While there, he allegedly kept making threats, saying that he would kill “anyone who profited off of his brother Aaron,” according to police. Officials also said that Hernandez “mentioned specifically ESPN, but not any people.”

After being released from the hospital, Hernandez was taken into the Bristol Police Department, where he was charged with threatening and breach of peace. He was being held on a $250,000 bond. (RELATED: Hazing Allegations Against Northwestern Reportedly Ratcheted Up With New Lawsuits And Graphic Details)

Hernandez is due in court next week for a hearing on the matter.

This is the fourth time that Hernandez has been arrested in the past few months. Back in May, Hernandez was arrested after leading police on a wild car chase. Just days later, he was once again arrested for allegedly throwing a brick at ESPN’s campus — the brick also apparently featured a handwritten note. Earlier in July, he was arrested again after missing a court date in the brick case.