‘Maybe That’s Because You Have Us Ranked Last’: Charlotte Football Coach Biff Poggi Calls Out Reporters Like A Boss

I would not want to play Charlotte this season.

Biff Poggi, the head coach of Charlotte 49ers football, was clearly not thrilled with how things went during his press conference Tuesday at American Athletic Conference (AAC) Media Days.

14 coaches held news conferences throughout the two-day event, with Poggi obviously representing the University of North Carolina at Charlotte — the same UNCC who was selected to finish last place in the AAC preseason poll.

And maybe that had something to do with why Poggi only received three questions (yes, three) from reporters, and he gloriously called them out for it.

“That’s it? Three questions?” said Poggi. “Maybe that’s because you have us ranked last, that’s all what you think of us.”

Poggi then started to slap the podium.

“So, we get that message, thank you,” closed out Poggi while giving a hilarious last slap and then exiting the podium.

What a boss.

WATCH:

Now I admit, I don’t know much about Charlotte football, but I’m quite aware of how bad they are.

But man … after seeing this and knowing who Biff Poggi is because of my ties to the University of Michigan, I would not want to play the 49ers this season. Yeah, they might still be bad — after all, you have to give Poggi some time here — but I can see a few upsets and near disasters for their opponents on their schedule. (RELATED: REPORT: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Facing 4-Game Suspension To Begin 2023 Season Due To Recruiting Violations)

And we can all give thanks to the media. They started something here.