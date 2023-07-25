Trump Accuses DeSantis Campaign Of ‘Colluding with Biden’s Weaponized DOJ’

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign accused the campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of “colluding” with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in an email blast sent Tuesday.

“From inception, the DeSantis campaign was doomed,” the email read. The email was headlined, “Unholy Alliance: DeSantis Campaign Colluding with Biden’s Weaponized DOJ to Stop President Trump and the MAGA Movement.”

“Beginning with a total failure to launch, Ron DeSantis has warmly embraced establishment RINOs and Never Trumpers. Despite millions of dollars spent to promote his candidacy, Ron finds a way to fall to new all-time lows with every coming poll.” (RELATED: Mitt Romney Calls On GOP Donors To Avoid Another Trump-Plurality Win)

“When Ron DeSanctimonious was most recently summoned before donors to explain his flailing campaign, his top lieutenants admitted to lighting donor money on fire,” the email continued. “Though, even more telling, a top DeSantis fundraiser confessed that their ‘strategy’ relied on endless political prosecutions of President Trump by radical Leftist prosecutors.”

This is an email sent by the Trump team today. Reading it, you’d think Desantis is leading the charge to force more indictments on Trump and he’s a crazy leftist, hell bent on joining the team attacking him. But if you click the link in the email to read the piece they used to… pic.twitter.com/h3hIvpyc0r — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) July 25, 2023

Trump was referring to an NBC report detailing a massive campaign reboot from the DeSantis camp. In the report, a DeSantis fundraiser expressed “a possibility” that further legal trouble for Trump could force him to drop out of the race.

“As the DeSantis campaign continues to utterly collapse, Ron has shown he’s willing to take the side of deranged, Marxist prosecutors and the radical Left for any shot at stopping the nose dive that has left him in third place, heading only south.”

DeSantis’ presidential campaign is reportedly laying off a third of its staff, as the governor’s poll numbers decline. DeSantis is polling in second place, behind Trump, at 18%, according to Real Clear Politics’ average.