EXCLUSIVE: NRSC Launches Ads Slamming Tester, Manchin, Brown Over Denying Veterans 2nd Amendment Rights

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) will launch three separate advertisements going after three Democratic senators for voting with President Joe Biden’s administration and Democrats in Congress over a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) pistol brace rule that they say affects veterans.

The NRSC’s latest ad campaign, first obtained by the Daily Caller, slams Montana Sen. Jon Tester, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown for voting with Biden to support a new ATF pistol brace rule that Republicans argue would make it harder for wounded veterans to safely and effectively exercise their right to keep and bear arms.

GOP lawmakers and veteran groups have tried to fight the ATF after they enacted a rule that would make pistol stabilizing braces illegal for anyone without a certain license. The rule would make gun owners face the possibility of being charged with a felony if they do not register their firearms with the stabilizing braces which GOP lawmakers say would directly impact wounded veterans. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Clyde Slams House Leadership For Threatening To Pull His Second Amendment Bill Over Debt Ceiling Vote)

The NRSC and Republicans argue it would be make it harder for wounded veterans to safely and effectively exercise their right to keep and bear arms.

“America’s veterans put their lives on the line to defend our freedoms but Jon Tester, Joe Manchin, and Sherrod Brown won’t defend theirs. They’re just reliable rubber stamps for the Democrats’ far-left agenda,” NRSC Spokesman Philip Letsou told the Caller before the release of the ads. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Roger Marshall Reintroduces Legislation To Roll Back ATF’s New Pistol Brace Rule)

The ad’s will be online and will be promoted in the senators’ home states via a digital ad campaign. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Blackburn, Congressional Republicans File Amicus Brief Challenging ATF Pistol Brace Rule)

“Congress must repeal the unconstitutional and discriminatory pistol brace ban by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) that hurts our nation’s disabled population, especially America’s disabled veterans who sacrificed their bodies to defend our nation. Therefore, we, the undersigned leaders and organizations representing veterans, urge Congress to use the Congressional Review Act to reverse the ATF rule immediately,” the Armed Veterans Alliance wrote in a letter to Congress in June.

Earlier in June, Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde made headlines after he slammed House GOP leadership for saying they threatened to block his bill that focuses on pistol braces from coming to the floor if he voted “no” on the debt ceiling rule.

In February, Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn filed an amicus brief that states the ATF’s new pistol brace rule infringes on the Second Amendment. The Caller first obtained the briefing, which was officially filed Feb. 27 in the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota. Blackburn was joined by 13 Republican senators and dozens of House Republicans to fight the ATF after they enacted a rule that would make pistol stabilizing braces illegal for anyone without a certain license.