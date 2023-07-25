BRENNER: Gavin Newsom Should Rebuild His State’s Power Grid Instead Of Destroying Everyone Else’s

California’s power grid has been experiencing instability due to its outrageous energy goals, lack of nuclear power in its target portfolio mix, and recent heat waves. Governor Gavin Newsom has touted the state’s efforts to bolster renewable energy, but the reality is far from achieving those goals.

The intermittent nature of renewables and increasing electricity demand have made it challenging to achieve the state’s target of a 100 percent emissions-free grid by 2045. As a result, the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant was postponed to prevent potential blackouts, highlighting the grid’s vulnerability. Coupled with the consistent failure of utility-scale solar photovoltaic in the sunniest regions of the country, the state’s aims to deploy renewable energy at a rapid pace are thwarted by challenges in supply chain delays and the reliance on the global economy.

Amidst these challenges, California is now exporting bad policy in the form of gas-powered two-cycle equipment bans, referred to as Small Off-Road Engines by the California Air Resources Board. Implementing blanket bans fails to consider the diverse needs and economic implications for residents. Gas-powered equipment often provides cost-effective solutions for landscaping businesses, enabling them to operate efficiently. The sudden shift to expensive electric alternatives may lead to job losses and increased costs for both businesses and consumers.

The Biden administration’s economic policy, coined as “Bidenomics,” continues to cause record-high inflation and stagnant economic growth. With the current state of the economy, can consumers afford these increased costs? Americans have already spent about 35% of the extra savings they acquired during the pandemic, and it is projected that by the end of this year, approximately 65% of that money will be exhausted.

Even if the expense wasn’t an issue, electric equipment might not be as practical as claimed, especially for heavy-duty tasks, areas with limited charging infrastructure, or for equipment that cannot operate wirelessly. Residents in remote or rural regions may face difficulties using electric tools due to longer operating times and a lack of access to charging stations. Even in urban areas, electric equipment still relies on a functional and stable grid. Forcing such residents to rely on electric equipment without considering these challenges is both impractical and unfair.

The long-term environmental impact of transitioning to electric equipment also raises concerns. Battery production and disposal contribute to environmental issues, including resource extraction and waste management. Implementing bans without comprehensive assessments of the overall environmental cost is shortsighted and may not yield the intended benefits.

Instead of hastily banning gas-powered equipment, California should focus on rebuilding a reliable electric grid. As we saw in Texas in 2021, a power crisis can kill. Considering current temperature extremes and fluctuations, Americans need reliable electric delivery, not increased reliance on a failing grid.

If that’s not bad enough, California is now exporting its short-sighted energy policy throughout the country. The New Mexico Energy Transition Act (ETA) signed in 2019 is exacerbating a looming energy crisis in the state. The ETA mandates a shift to renewable energy sources, leading to the state’s largest utility provider relinquishing its stake in the Arizona-based Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station. Considering the net-zero emissions of nuclear power generation, why are climate alarmists not embracing clean, green, plentiful, cheap, reliable nuclear power?

California’s grid instability and the flawed approach to gas-powered equipment bans exemplify the importance of thoughtful and balanced policy-making. We must acknowledge the complexities of our energy needs and consider the economic impact on businesses and individuals. A pragmatic approach will pave the way for a sustainable future without jeopardizing grid stability or imposing burdensome restrictions on residents.

Government lifestyle micromanagement is rapidly laying the groundwork for disaster. Requiring Californians to buy expensive electric lawnmowers that they might not be able to afford forces additional strain on an already strained energy grid, which is dangerous and potentially deadly. It is time for California to lead by example and implement policies that prioritize human well-being instead of promoting a biased special-interest-fueled agenda.

Patrick M. Brenner is the president of the Southwest Public Policy Institute, a think tank dedicated to improving the quality of life in the American Southwest by formulating, promoting, and defending sound public policy solutions. Our mission is simple: to deliver better living through better policy.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.