Thousands Forced To Flee As Wildfire Rages Through Greece

A series of wildfires in Greece has prompted more than 19,000 people to be evacuated since Saturday.

One of the largest wildfires is burning on the popular island of Rhodes, according to CNN. The fire started Tuesday as extraordinary heat engulfs a majority of southern Europe, and is expected to last through the rest of the summer. Many of those fleeing Rhodes were forced to find their own transportation, or leave on-foot as crowds and chaos erupted in the streets.

Fires are also burning on the islands of Corfu and Evia, the latter of which also received evacuation orders, CNN continued. At least one plane involved in the fire fighting effort crashed on Tuesday after dropping water over a blaze in Evia, Reuters reported. Two airmen were aboard when the crash occurred, footage of which was shared online.

“It was just terrifying,” one British tourist in Rhodes reported. “We’ve got our 11-year-old daughter with us and we were walking down the road at two o’clock in the morning and the fire was catching up with us.” (RELATED: Officials Warn Wildfire Smoke May Last Through September In US)

Another tourist claimed that they received a telephone notification to immediately evacuate, and had to tell the hotel staff that they should do the same. Of the 19,000 people evacuated since Saturday, more than 16,000 were transported over land, and 3,000 by sea, CNN noted.