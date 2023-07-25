Elon Musk Purged ‘Woke T-Shirts,’ ‘Scoffed’ At Employee Safe Spaces After Buying Twitter

Billionaire Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk disposed of “woke” clothing and mocked employee safe spaces at the company’s headquarters after purchasing the social media platform, according to a new book on the matter.

“He pulled all the woke T-shirts out of the cabinets, and scoffed at the notion of psychologically safe workplaces,” Musk biographer Walter Isaacson told Axios.

Musk announced plans to overhaul the long-established Twitter and change it to “X,” a comprehensive app including much more than limited text communication, according to a Monday tweet. He changed the logo of the platform from a bird to an X, and changed the conference rooms at the office from bird names like “Canary” and “Bluebird” to words like “eXult” and “s3Xy,” The New York Times reported on Monday. (RELATED: ‘Unique Imperfections’: Musk Announces Opportunity To Replace Iconic Twitter Bird Logo)

Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing. The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

Musk is determined to overhaul Twitter and transform the platform into a free speech public square including long-form videos combined with a financial hub, according to Axios and statements Musk has made. He calls his goal the “everything app” and stated it will be a mix of Twitter, Substack, YouTube, PayPal, Amazon, TikTok and more in one app branded as “X.”

“He said it can be a trillion-dollar company — easily,” Isaacson told Axios. “This is an idea he has thought about for 25 years — a financial platform that helps anyone profit from creating content.”

“In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world,” Musk tweeted. “The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird.

“We’ll get back to you soon,” Twitter responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. It is the platform’s new automatic response to all press emails.

