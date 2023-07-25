Thank Goodness For Miss Italy

Miss Italy announced that the beauty competition will not allow transgender competitors and that all contestants must be females from birth, according to Newsweek.

This announcement comes after Miss Netherlands crowned a biological man as its winner. A biological man that looks almost identical to Bill Hader might I add.

Polling conducted in both the U.S. and Italy found that Italians and Americans believe that transgender people shouldn’t be discriminated against, but that doesn’t mean that women should have to lose their rights and their spaces.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Is Margot Robbie Mid?)