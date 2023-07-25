Transgender Inmate Reportedly Gets Cash To Undergo Sex Change Surgery

Oregon inmate Joseph Daniel Neilson was sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually assaulting a little girl he was babysitting in 2018, per Reduxx.

Neilson decided while in jail he was going to become a transgender woman named Nova June. After submitting a series of petty complaints about his living conditions, he submitted legal filings alleging he was being denied “gender-affirming care.”

A judge ordered the Oregon Department of Corrections to provide this man with the “gender-affirming care” he allegedly wants courtesy of the taxpayer. This dude is about to get facial surgery, breast implants and a tracheal shaving on the taxpayers’ dime.

