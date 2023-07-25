EXCLUSIVE: GOP Senators’ New Bill Would Crack Down On ‘Marxist’ Race-Based Lessons In K-12 Schools

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio led the introduction of a bill Tuesday that would prohibit taxpayer funds from being spent on K-12 American History and civics classes that promote Critical Race Theory (CRT), according to a copy of the bill obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Under the Protect Equality and Civics Education (PEACE) Act, federal dollars cannot be used to fund curriculum, teaching or counseling in K-12 American History and civics courses that promote tenets of CRT, including that the U.S. is fundamentally racist. Rubio introduced the bill alongside two co-sponsors, Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and Republican North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer. (RELATED: School District Enlists ‘Black Lives Matter Task Force’ To Help Teach 7th Graders How They’re Implicitly Biased)

“Critical Race Theory is an outrageous, Marxist teaching that has no place in our schools,” Rubio told the DCNF. “I will not allow American history to be rewritten by the radical left. It is not only inaccurate but also dangerous. We need to protect our students from propaganda that seeks to divide and indoctrinate young children into believing they are inherently racist solely based on the color of their skin.”

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

The bill bans federal funds from being spent on K-12 American History and civics materials that teach “divisive topics” including that an individual’s moral character is determined by their race and that hard work is racist.

The bill will prohibit funds from being spent on materials in American History or civics classes that teach that one race is superior to another race and that an individual is inherently racist or oppressive based on their race.

Following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, school districts across the country put an emphasis on anti-racism initiatives within the classroom. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, parents, lawmakers and school boards have been battling over how race and equity issues should be addressed; a Missouri school board, recently flipped conservative, revoked an anti-racism policy in July that had been adopted in 2020. In December 2022, a California school board banned CRT the same night three new members were sworn in to flip the majority conservative.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.