Massive Crane Catches Fire, Collapses In NYC

A large crane on a Manhattan high-rise building caught fire and collapsed Wednesday onto 10th Avenue, leading to street closures and evacuations of nearby buildings.

While investigations into what caused the blaze are still ongoing, video from the scene shows the crane collapsing and striking a residential high rise building before plummeting to the street below. One firefighter and one civilian were reportedly hurt as a result, but are in stable condition, according to CNN.

NYC

New York City construction crane catches on fire before apparent collapse… pic.twitter.com/bTdRUThlBz — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) July 26, 2023

More footage shared on social media, showed firefighters desperately attempting to douse the flames on the roof of the building struck by the crane as it collapsed.

FDNY putting out the fire from the roof of the building across 10th Ave. That building was hit by the crane as it collapsed. See the damage in the left of the frame. #nyc #crane #collapse #fdny #nypd pic.twitter.com/nT5rPGjoMW — Andrew Kofink (@akofink) July 26, 2023

The crane, located on the west side of Manhattan caught fire at approximately 7:30 a.m., sending fire crews out to douse the flames, according to Fox 5 New York.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.