Harris Faulkner Lets Out Audible Gasp As Fox Analyst Breaks Down The Hunter Plea Deal Collapse

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner let out an audible gasp as Fox analyst Andrew McCarthy broke down the collapse of Hunter Biden’s initial plea deal Wednesday.

Hunter appeared at a Delaware court Wednesday where he was expected to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanor charges after entering a plea deal with the Department of Justice to avoid jail time on a separate gun charge. The deal reportedly fell apart briefly after the defense and prosecution could not agree as to whether Hunter would be shielded from being charged under the Foreign Agents Restoration Act in the future.

McCarthy explained the consequences of the the possible breakdown. (RELATED: MSNBC Legal Analyst Danny Cevallos Says Hunter Not Being Charged With Felonies Is ‘Rare,’ Unusual)

“To Phil’s point, in federal law, a number of states are different in this regard. But in federal law judges cannot participate in the plea negotiations. She can signal to them what is okay with her and what’s not, but she can’t get into the nuts and bolts of it. The second thing I want to say is I think one of the most important things that Griff reported a few minutes ago was when the judge raised one of the terms in the agreement and Griff said there was disagreement about what that meant. At that moment, I must say, I think you tear up the plea agreement and you have to start over again,” McCarthy said, prompting Faulkner to let out an audible gasp.

“So people are clear on this, a plea agreement is a contract. Just like to go contracts 101, a contract is a meeting of the minds. So if you have the two sides getting up and saying we disagree about what this means, then they don’t have an agreement. If they don’t have an agreement, there is not really anything to talk about,” McCarthy said.

“Yeah, I mean it is like any other type of thing you are doing, whether you are buying a house, a car, or anything. Until it happens, it hasn’t happened.”