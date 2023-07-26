How to Deal with Insurance Companies After a Truck Accident in Los Angeles

Image source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/black-vehicle-steering-wheel-1448605/



Being in a truck accident in Los Angeles can turn your life upside down. You may have sustained severe injuries that require extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation. You may have lost your vehicle or other property in the collision. You may have missed work or lost your income due to your injuries. You may also be suffering from emotional trauma and stress.



Truck accidents are often more complex than car accidents because they involve larger vehicles, more damage, more parties, and more regulations. The insurance companies may try to avoid paying you what you deserve or deny your claim. They may also pressure you to give a recorded statement, admit fault, accept blame, or sign a release that waives your rights.

To protect your interests and get the compensation you deserve, you must know how to deal with the insurance companies after a truck accident in Los Angeles.

This is part of your contractual obligation to your insurer. However, you do not have to give them details about the accident or your injuries until you consult a lawyer. You should also avoid admitting any fault or agreeing to any settlement without legal advice.

Do not talk to the other insurance companies without a lawyer.

The insurance companies of the truck driver and trucking insurance companies may contact you after the accident. They may try to get you to say something that can hurt your case, accept a low settlement offer that does not cover all your damages, or sign a release that gives up your rights.

Collect and preserve evidence of the accident and your damages.

You need evidence of the accident, who was at fault, and what damages you suffered to prove your claim. This may include photos of the accident scene, the vehicles involved, and your injuries; police reports; witness statements; medical records; bills; receipts; pay stubs; and other relevant documents. You should also journal your pain, suffering, and recovery process. Keep copies of all the evidence and give them to your lawyer.

Seek medical attention and follow your doctor’s orders.

Some injuries may not show up right away or may worsen over time. Getting medical attention will help you document your injuries and link them to the accident. It will also help you recover faster and prevent further complications. You should also follow your doctor’s orders and attend appointments and treatments.

Hire an experienced truck accident lawyer as soon as possible.

Dealing with insurance companies after a truck accident can be overwhelming and stressful. You may also be tempted to accept a low settlement offer to get it over with. That is why you need an experienced truck accident lawyer.



A lawyer can help you: