Horse Girls Have Gone Too Far With This New Hobby

I always knew that horse girls were unhinged, but the new “hobby horsing” competitions take it to a new level.

Part of me is impressed that some of these girls can jump that high, but another part of me is genuinely concerned. If people like to run around and jump over hurdles, might I suggest track and field?

I’m just waiting for the video to come of a girl pretending her horse is bucking her away. I have a feeling the insanity is just beginning.

