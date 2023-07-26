Trump Endorses RNC’s Early Voting And Ballot Harvesting Strategy For 2024

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed the Republican Party’s new election strategy that seeks to turn out voters early, including provisions for early voting and ballot harvesting.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) launched the “Bank Your Vote” campaign on June 8 to encourage Republicans to vote before Election Day, which includes efforts to increase absentee voting, early in-person voting, and “ballot harvesting” — where absentee votes are collected en masse and deposited at election offices — in states where the practice is legal. Trump endorsed the strategy in a video published on Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘Leave No Tools On The Table’: Republicans See Ballot Harvesting As A Necessary Evil In Some States Ahead Of 2024)

“The RNC is leading the fight to help secure your vote in 2024. They’re fighting bad Democrat laws, putting folks on the ground to serve as poll workers and poll watchers, and engaging attorneys to monitor every step of the voting process. Go to bankyourvote.com and sign up and commit to voting early,” Trump says in the 43-second video posted on Twitter, which is now formally known as X. “We must defeat the far Left at their own game or our country will never recover from this disastrous, crooked Biden Administration,” he added.

Former President @realDonaldTrump wants YOU to Bank Your Vote! We all must do our part to defeat the Democrats! Go to https://t.co/6UQDa9dR3G to sign up. pic.twitter.com/n3w24Yz5Kl — GOP (@GOP) July 26, 2023

“BankYourVote.com will encourage voters to pledge to ‘Bank’ their vote, which will activate digital reminders from the RNC on all applicable pre-Election Day voting options,” the RNC wrote in an email announcing the strategy received by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The email lists several steps the RNC will be taking under the strategy, which include “[m]aximizing and expanding the number of early in-person voting locations.”

Trump’s position is a marked contrast from the 2020 presidential election, where he and top Republicans said that ballot harvesting and absentee voting would lead to electoral fraud. “GET RID OF BALLOT HARVESTING, IT IS RAMPANT WITH FRAUD. THE USA MUST HAVE VOTER I.D. THE ONLY WAY TO GET AN HONEST COUNT,” Trump tweeted in April 2020.

Trump later claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him due, in part, to the use of ballot harvesting tactics. Several Republican-led states, such as Florida, Texas, Georgia and South Carolina, have since banned or restricted the practice. “In the courts, we will continue to fight against bad ballot harvesting laws…” the RNC’s email added, seeking to draw a distinction between Republican and Democratic states on the subject.

“We’re going to win and we’re going to Make America Great Again,” Trump added at the end, using his 2024 presidential campaign slogan. Former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 presidential candidate, also recorded a video to promote the strategy.

“President Trump been very consistent with his message, with various videos he’s released throughout the campaign and fundraising emails that have been sent. He even spoke about it during his CPAC speech back in March and in various press interviews,” wrote Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung in comments to the DCNF.

