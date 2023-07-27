Joe Biden Would Not Pardon Hunter, Karine Jean-Pierre Says

There is “no” possibility President Joe Biden would pardon his son Hunter, Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

A reporter asked Jean-Pierre if the president would be open to pardoning his son amid his ongoing legal troubles.

“No,” Jean-Pierre responded, before moving on.

The younger Biden is currently facing charges from the Department of Justice (DOJ) related to tax evasion and illegal possession of a gun. Hunter Biden‘s legal team attempted to reach a plea deal with the DOJ Wednesday, but the judge overseeing the case refused the agreement, pushing back the negotiations to a later date. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Changes Plea Deal To Not Guilty)

In the Wednesday court hearing, the DOJ also said Hunter Biden could be charged in the future on items related to Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Jean-Pierre has refused to directly answer questions about Hunter Biden from the podium, saying the president loves his son and that the DOJ investigation is “independent.”

The White House has also recently insisted the president was never “in business” with his son, years after Joe Biden first said he had never “spoken” to his son about his business dealings.

“Hunter Biden is a private citizen, and this was a personal matter for him. As we have said, the President, the First Lady — they love their son, and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life. This case was handled independently, as all of you know, by the Justice Department under the leadership of a prosecutor appointed by the former president, President Trump,” Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.