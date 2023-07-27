New Details Emerge Surrounding Sinead O’Connor’s Death

Police have released new details surrounding the death of legendary artist Sinead O’Connor, who passed away at the age of 56.

Officers were called to O’Connor’s property, located between Herne Hill and Brixton in South London on Wednesday, according to The Telegraph.

“Police were called at 11.18am on Wednesday 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police said, according to The Telegraph. “Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Crowds gathering here in Temple Bar to pay respects to Sinéad O’Connor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9R0ukIX7J7 — Hot Press (@hotpress) July 27, 2023

The police spokesperson also confirmed that the death of the famous artist was not being treated as suspicious.

“Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner,” they said, according to The New York Post.

O’Connor’s family released a statement on Wednesday confirming her death.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," they said. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O’Connor, best known for her groundbreaking song, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” died just a few weeks after she moved into a new home. She was making plans to release new music, and was openly discussing a 2024 tour schedule on social media, the NY Post reported.

She passed away just 18 months after her son, Shane, committed suicide at the age of 17, according to The New York Post.

There will likely be an autopsy to establish the artist’s official cause of death, the outlet noted.